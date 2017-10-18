Youngstown police say man with 13 driving suspensions blows past school bus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police cited a man after he raced past a school bus that was letting students off.

According to a police report, officers were on routine patrol at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday when they say they saw 56-year-old Robert Brown run a red light on Oakwood Avenue and then drive around a school bus that was letting students off at the corner of Oakwood and Hazelwood avenues. The bus had its lights flashing and stop sign out.

Officers pulled Brown over and discovered that he had 13 open driving suspensions and 27 prior convictions.

Brown was issued a citation and the vehicle was towed.

Police said Brown told them he ran the stop light and passed the bus because his passenger was having a diabetic attack. When police asked the woman if she needed an ambulance she said no and walked away, the report stated.

