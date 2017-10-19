12 jurors, 4 alternates seated for Howland murder case

Related Coverage Jury selected for high-profile Howland murder case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twelve members of the jury and four alternates have been seated in the Nasser Hamad murder case.

The jury pool started with 173 people last week.

That number was narrowed down to 43, all of whom showed up to court this afternoon.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys continued asking potential jurors questions to pick who’d be best suited to decide the facts in this case.

“We need from all of you here today 12 fair and impartial people to hear their claims and resolve their dispute,” Judge Ronald Rice said. “People who are willing to give us the benefit of common sense, wisdom and sound judgement.”

Hamad is charged with two counts of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder stemming from a shooting at his Howland Property in February.

Two people died and three others were injured.

Hamad claims he was acting in self-defense. But Prosecutors say Hamad coaxed the victims into coming to his home for a fight.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday.