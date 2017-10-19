84 kids, including infant, rescued nationwide from human trafficking

Operation Cross Country XI ran from October 12-15

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Abuse, Assault Generic

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, rescued 84 children and arrested 120 traffickers as part of a nationwide effort focusing on underage human trafficking.

Operation Cross Country XI ran from October 12-15. It was enforced in 55 FBI field offices and involved 78 state and local task forces, according to a press release from the FBI.

FBI agents and task force officers staged operations in hotels, casinos, and truck stops, as well as on street corners and online.

The youngest victim recovered during this year’s operation was 3 months old and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old, the release states.

Agents report the 3-month-old girl was rescued along with a 5-year-old girl from a home in Denver after a friend of the children’s family offered an undercover officer sex with the two young girls in exchange for $600. The FBI is working with Child Protective Services to conduct a forensic interview and secure safe placement of the children, the report states. The subject was arrested.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s