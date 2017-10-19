84 kids, including infant, rescued nationwide from human trafficking

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, rescued 84 children and arrested 120 traffickers as part of a nationwide effort focusing on underage human trafficking.

Operation Cross Country XI ran from October 12-15. It was enforced in 55 FBI field offices and involved 78 state and local task forces, according to a press release from the FBI.

FBI agents and task force officers staged operations in hotels, casinos, and truck stops, as well as on street corners and online.

The youngest victim recovered during this year’s operation was 3 months old and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old, the release states.

Agents report the 3-month-old girl was rescued along with a 5-year-old girl from a home in Denver after a friend of the children’s family offered an undercover officer sex with the two young girls in exchange for $600. The FBI is working with Child Protective Services to conduct a forensic interview and secure safe placement of the children, the report states. The subject was arrested.

