Anthony J. “Tony” Brozovich Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Anthony J. “Tony” Brozovich, of Sharon, passed away at 5:35 a.m. Thursday, October 19, 2017 in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Health System. He was 79.

Mr. Brozovich was born November 9, 1937 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Anthony J. and Marie (Hirtzy) Brozovich.

He attended Pittsburgh schools and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

Following his honorable discharge, Tony joined the Sheet Metal Workers’, Local 12, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was a proud 50 year member of Local 12 and worked on construction assignments throughout western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

Tony was of the Catholic Faith.

He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, particularly the Penguins and Steelers. Tony cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 39 years, the former Elizabeth “Beth” Schosser, whom he married June 3, 1978; two sons, Barry (Christopher) Brozovich, Baltimore, Maryland and David Brozovich, Pittsburgh; a daughter-in-law, Mary June Brozovich, Pittsburgh; a sister, Judith Brozovich, Sharpsville; six grandchildren, Scott, Ryan, Mackenzi and Cassidy Brozovich and Carrie Negrich and three great-grandchildren, Matthew, Kayne and Aubrey.

Besides his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Brozovich, who was killed in action while serving his second tour of duty in Iraq. Tony was honored to be a Gold Star father, and wore the star proudly on his lapel.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or online at donors@stjude.org.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, October 21 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 in the funeral home, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, officiating.

Interment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.