Former Hubbard standout LJ Scott facing license charge for 7th time

EAST LANSING, Michigan (WKBN) – Former Hubbard standout and current Michigan State football player LJ Scott is in trouble with the law again.

Scott was arrested Wednesday for driving with a suspended license, which is the seventh time he has faced this charge, or one of a similar manner.

According to the Lansing State Journal, the charge carries up to a year in jail if Scott is convicted because he has at least one prior conviction on the same charge, which is typically a 93-day misdemeanor.

The 21-year-old was released on bond, according to the East Lansing Police Department.

This summer, Scott was charged with driving on a suspended license near Hubbard. According to court records, he eventually pleaded no contest to driving without a valid license, which carries a lesser charge.

Scott was an All-State running back in his time at Hubbard High School. He’s since shined for the Spartans. Last week, he ran for a new career-high 194 yards in a 30-27 win over Minnesota.