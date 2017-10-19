House nearly done for girl who received liver; Fundraiser planned

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fundraiser is planned for a Trumbull County child who received a life-saving liver transplant in 2015.

The money raised will help complete an extension of the home little Jamie will soon be moving into.

Construction workers have been doing a lot of work these past few weeks, putting the walls up and getting the roof in place.

Trumbull County Children Services says addition is needed because the adoptive family’s three bedroom home was not large enough to comply with state adoption rules.

They hope to have both Jamie and her older brother Jeremiah moved in by Dec. 1.

“For them to see the visual of, ‘This is my home, this is really happening,’ they’re so excited,” said Marilyn Pape of Trumbull County Children Services. “They do not want to leave when they come.”

Pape says they’re hoping to raise $10,000 more dollars to help complete the project. A Ball Drop fundraiser is planned for Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. in Perkins Park on Make a Difference Day.

For tickets to the fundraiser, contact Marilyn Pape of Trumbull County Children Services at 330-372-2010, extension 1302.