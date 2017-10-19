Hubbard police dash cam catches semi driving down wrong side of road

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard police were involved in a chase that ended without an arrest Tuesday night. Now, two officers are being hailed as heroes.

Dash cam footage shows a tractor-trailer traveling south down N. Main Street on the wrong side of the road just after 11:30 p.m.

Sergeant Haynie put his lights and siren on but the semi didn’t stop. He said the truck, which was moving at a slow speed, appeared to be using the curb as a guide.

After several minutes, Officer Banic joined the chase.

Minutes later, the truck hit a telephone pole and came to rest in front of OM Yoga. Police said it was hung up on street signs and started jerking back and forth.

Banic ran to the driver, who was semi-responsive, and shut off the engine.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of an undetermined medical condition.

Watch: Hubbard dash cam footage of wrong-way semi

