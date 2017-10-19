Hubbard police dash cam catches semi driving down wrong side of road

Officers found the tractor-trailer traveling in the wrong lane of N. Main Street in Hubbard

By Published: Updated:
Hubbard dash cam footage of semi going wrong way
Credit: Hubbard Police Department

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard police were involved in a chase that ended without an arrest Tuesday night. Now, two officers are being hailed as heroes.

Dash cam footage shows a tractor-trailer traveling south down N. Main Street on the wrong side of the road just after 11:30 p.m.

Sergeant Haynie put his lights and siren on but the semi didn’t stop. He said the truck, which was moving at a slow speed, appeared to be using the curb as a guide.

After several minutes, Officer Banic joined the chase.

Minutes later, the truck hit a telephone pole and came to rest in front of OM Yoga. Police said it was hung up on street signs and started jerking back and forth.

Banic ran to the driver, who was semi-responsive, and shut off the engine.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of an undetermined medical condition.

Watch: Hubbard dash cam footage of wrong-way semi

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s