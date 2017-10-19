Indians All-Star OF Brantley undergoes right ankle surgery

Brantley made the All-Star team this season after battling back from shoulder surgeries.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley, right, is looked at by a trainer in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Cleveland. Brantley left the game in the fifth inning. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley had surgery to repair a right ankle injury that limited him in the playoffs.

Brantley had ligaments stabilized in his ankle, which he hurt while playing left field on Aug. 8. He missed 50 games over the season’s final two months but was on Cleveland’s postseason roster despite only being able to pinch hit and be used as a designated hitter.

The team said Brantley will need at least four months to recover before he can resume baseball activities.

Brantley’s surgery could affect whether the Indians pick up a $12 million contract option on the 30-year-old for 2018. The Indians value Brantley as a player and leader and it’s possible they will decline the option and negotiate a new contract.

Brantley made the All-Star team this season after battling back from shoulder surgeries. He batted .299 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 90 games.

