Interested in fostering? Children Services hosting informational event

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re interested in learning more about fostering a child, Mahoning County Children Services is holding an informational event next weekend.

It will be held at the Austintown Library on S. Raccoon Road on Saturday, October 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At any given time, Children Services has 150 to 170 kids in foster care. The agency has more children in its custody than it does homes to place them in.

People interested in becoming foster parents will get to learn more about what it takes, as well as meet Children Services foster and adoption specialists and current foster parents.

Lunch will be provided at the free event but you must register ahead of time.

To learn more about the event and to register, call Children Services at 330-941-8888.

