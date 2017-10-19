Is my road plowed? Pa launches new service for drivers to check

NORRISTOWN, Pa (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that a new online tool is available to drivers to let them know if any state-maintained routes they travel have been plowed and when.

New this winter, the public can view a color-coded map of when each of the nearly 40,000 miles of state-maintained roadway was last plowed by visiting the www.511PA.com plow trucks section.

The information is the latest enhancement made possible by PennDOT’s Automated Vehicle Location (AVL) technology, which uses units in each of the more than 2,200 department-owned and rented plow trucks to send a cellular signal showing truck locations.

The 40,000 miles PennDOT covers translates into 96,000 snow-lane miles — enough miles to circle the globe nearly four times.

“Carrying out our winter mission is a massive undertaking for our team, and it’s critical that the public do their part to keep our roads as safe as possible,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “Drivers should keep safety top of mind in their travel decisions, and give our operators and other motorists plenty of room during inclement weather.”

When winter weather hits, PennDOT’s primary focus is on interstates and expressways, and equipment may be redirected to those routes during significant winter events. The more traffic a roadway has, the more attention it will receive from plows, so motorists may find deeper accumulations on less-traveled routes and should adjust their driving for those conditions.