Local contractor fired after failing to produce work for Mahoning Co.

 A local contractor hired to perform some work for Mahoning County has been fired.

A local contractor hired to perform some work for Mahoning County has been fired.

Thursday morning, County Commissioners agreed to terminate the contract with “X-Press Underground Excavation Services.”

A year ago, the company was hired to build a new pumping station along Route-170 in New Middletown for the county Sanitary Engineer.

The county agreed to pay about $419,000 for the work. However, the job has never been completed after two extensions were granted.

WKBN is told engineers will now contact the insurance company holding the bond for the project to find a new contractor and have the work finished.

