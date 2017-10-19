Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 19, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on October 19, 2017:
Albert Byrd IV: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Kimberly N. Harris: Illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits
Harley A. Champlin, Jr.: OVI and endangering children
Jamal Z. Williams: Passing bad checks
Roscoe Burkes: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count each of possession of heroin and possession of cocaine
Victor Green: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count each of possession of heroin and possession of cocaine
Ada Cruz: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a dangerous drug, OVI, and possession of drug paraphernalia
Stacey Gray: Aggravated possession of drugs
Aaron Moore: Aggravated robbery and felonious assault
Darren Moore: Aggravated robbery and felonious assault
Edward Dubose: Felonious assault and having weapons while under disability
Daniel Riggs: Possession of a dangerous drug, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia
David Smith: Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia
Wilson Taylor: Assault, possession of cocaine, and obstructing official business
Delvin Ray Williams: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business
Matthew R. Zackasee: Possession of cocaine
Louis Littlejohn: Aggravated murder and murder
Daniel Russell: Possession of heroin
Brandon Price: Notice of change of address
Markeace Perkins: Aggravated possession of drugs
Antuan Parker: Two counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine
James J. Savage: Two counts of forgery and one count each of grand theft and theft
Preston Dorris: Two counts of forgery and one count each of grand theft and theft
Aaron Paul Jeffrey Tilton: Four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count each of trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility
Diane M. Smolak: Four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count each of trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility
John Doe: Illegal cultivation of marijuana
John Doe: Three counts of trafficking in heroin