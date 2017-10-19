Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 19, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on October 19, 2017:

Albert Byrd IV: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Kimberly N. Harris: Illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits

Harley A. Champlin, Jr.: OVI and endangering children

Jamal Z. Williams: Passing bad checks

Roscoe Burkes: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count each of possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Victor Green: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count each of possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Ada Cruz: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a dangerous drug, OVI, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Stacey Gray: Aggravated possession of drugs

Aaron Moore: Aggravated robbery and felonious assault

Darren Moore: Aggravated robbery and felonious assault

Edward Dubose: Felonious assault and having weapons while under disability

Daniel Riggs: Possession of a dangerous drug, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia

David Smith: Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia

Wilson Taylor: Assault, possession of cocaine, and obstructing official business

Delvin Ray Williams: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business

Matthew R. Zackasee: Possession of cocaine

Louis Littlejohn: Aggravated murder and murder

Daniel Russell: Possession of heroin

Brandon Price: Notice of change of address

Markeace Perkins: Aggravated possession of drugs

Antuan Parker: Two counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine

James J. Savage: Two counts of forgery and one count each of grand theft and theft

Preston Dorris: Two counts of forgery and one count each of grand theft and theft

Aaron Paul Jeffrey Tilton: Four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count each of trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility

Diane M. Smolak: Four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count each of trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility

John Doe: Illegal cultivation of marijuana

John Doe: Three counts of trafficking in heroin

