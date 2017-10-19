Man answering knock at door shot and killed in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside his home.

The murder happened about 11:15 p.m. Thursday at a house on South Lakeview Avenue.

According to witnesses, the 22-year-old victim heard a knock at the door and when he answered it, someone shot him multiple times.

“We have officers canvassing the area just to see if anything was discarded. We collected some evidence that will hopefully be fruitful once it is sent to the lab and tested,” said Capt. Brad Blackburn.

Youngstown police and the Mahoning County coroner are investigating.

No suspects have been named.