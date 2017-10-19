Manhunt underway near Route 170 in Poland, drivers urged to avoid area

Troopers are looking for a man who is on foot and believed to be a suspect in connection to a stolen car

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Patrol is asking drivers to avoid the area of Route 170 and Western Reserve Road in Poland right now.

Troopers are looking for a man who is on foot and believed to be a suspect in connection to a stolen car.

Police have been in the area since about 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Two people have already been arrested and police are now looking for this third person.

Officers are in that area and conducting a manhunt, they want to have as little traffic going through the area as possible.

