Many Braking Point clients may no longer be able to receive services

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Medicaid said Thursday that clients on Medicaid will no longer be able to receive treatment at Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown.

Although Braking Point is open again after Wednesday’s raid, directors with other treatment centers said they’re working to ensure care is available for clients — whether it’s at Braking Point or somewhere else.

State and federal agents spent the day on Wednesday searching Braking Point’s Austintown campus, as well as another facility in suburban Columbus, a Leetonia home, and a house in Austintown. They were looking for records and other possible evidence.

Since then, other local recovery centers have been taking in Braking Point clients, putting even more strain on a system that’s already being overwhelmed by the area’s opiate epidemic.

“We’re seeing an uptick in alcohol use by our females. Also using the fentanyl and opiates so this is a grave situation of making sure that we make available capacity for the people that Braking Point was serving,” said Carolyn Givens, with Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic in Youngstown.

