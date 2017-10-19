Mercer County district attorney facing criminal charges

Miles Karson's charges include criminal attempt to obstruct administrative law and and other government functions

By Published: Updated:
As of Thursday, charges have been officially filed against District Attorney Miles Karson.

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – As of Thursday, charges have been officially filed against Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson.

According to the criminal docket, the 17 misdemeanor charges include criminal attempt to obstruct administrative law and and other government functions.

Earlier this year, WKBN reported that Karson was being investigated by the Pennsylvania Attorney General and Pennsylvania State Police for obstruction of justice.

WKBN reached out to both Karson, as well as Butler-area lawyer Al Lindsay who is representing Karson in the case. All of those calls were sent to voicemail.

Karson’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 18.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s