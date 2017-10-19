Mercer County district attorney facing criminal charges

Related Coverage Mercer County district attorney under investigation

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – As of Thursday, charges have been officially filed against Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson.

According to the criminal docket, the 17 misdemeanor charges include criminal attempt to obstruct administrative law and and other government functions.

Earlier this year, WKBN reported that Karson was being investigated by the Pennsylvania Attorney General and Pennsylvania State Police for obstruction of justice.

WKBN reached out to both Karson, as well as Butler-area lawyer Al Lindsay who is representing Karson in the case. All of those calls were sent to voicemail.

Karson’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 18.