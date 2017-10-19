New charges for ex-boyfriend accused of killing Pitt student

Police have filed new and unrelated rape charges against the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend

Alina Sheykhet, 20, was the victim of head trauma, and the case was ruled a homicide, authorities said.
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Police have filed new and unrelated rape charges against the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a University of Pittsburgh student who was found dead earlier this month in her off-campus home.

Police charged 21-year-old Matthew Darby on Thursday with raping a teenage girl just days before the Oct. 8 death of Alina Sheykhet.

Darby is charged with criminal homicide over Sheykhet’s death and was arrested last week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Police allege Darby broke into Sheykhet’s home and beat her to death. She had recently filed a protection from abuse order against him.

Darby has pleaded not guilty to charges he raped another ex-girlfriend earlier this year in Indiana County.

He’s awaiting extradition to Pittsburgh.

A message seeking comment from Darby’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.

