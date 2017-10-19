Ohio troopers stop man hauling 9 pounds of heroin

MEDINA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Texas was federally indicted after he found to have over 3,600 grams of heroin in his car.

Adan Gilberto Munoz, 33, of El Paso, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute and one count of using a telephone to facilitate commission of a felony.

Munoz was arrested on Aug. 8 after being pulled over by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Medina County. Munoz told the trooper he did not have his driver’s license on him and was shaking and trembling, according to court documents.

OSHP used a canine to sniff around Munoz’s car and then searched the automobile. Troopers found four bricks of drugs that later tested to be heroin. Each brick of heroin weighed between 998 and 999 grams, according to court documents.

“With unified efforts between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, we will continue to combat drug trafficking and remove criminals from our communities making it safer for the citizens of Ohio,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Darden following an investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Drug Enforcement Administration.