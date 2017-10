MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 9-year-old in Middletown is facing three felony charges after police say he brought a loaded gun to his elementary school.

Investigators say his teacher spotted the boy with the loaded 9 mm gun in his pocket and extra ammo.

The child told police he brought the gun from his house because he was “picked on.”

The child is charged with felonious assault, illegal conveyance of a deadly weapons and carrying a concealed weapon.