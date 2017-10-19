Storm Team 27: Dry weather overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Dry weather through the end of the week with rising temperatures. Sunshine returns Friday.

The weekend will be warmer with temperatures pushing into the middle 70’s.

Unsettled weather returns next week with cooler air moving in.

FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds. Patchy fog.

Low: 44

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72

Friday night: Mainly clear.

Low: 47

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 51

Monday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 68 Low: 54

Tuesday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 51

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 53 Low: 39

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 38

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers. (20%)

High: 56 Low: 41