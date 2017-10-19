Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny and pleasant

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Dry weather through the end of the week with rising temperatures. Sunshine and warmer temperatures.

The weekend will be warmer with temperatures pushing into the middle 70’s.

Unsettled weather returns next week.

FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70

Thursday night: Mainly clear.

Low: 44

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 46

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 50

Monday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 69 Low: 54

Tuesday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 61 Low: 53

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 52 Low: 37