Vito Anthony Weeks Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 24 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. and 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Austintown for Vito Anthony Weeks, 24, who passed away on Thursday, October 19.

He was born March 6, 1993, in Las Vegas, Nevada, son of James H. Weeks, Jr. and Janet Pincione.

He was a 2011 graduate of Fitch High School and the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Vito enjoyed Hunting, four wheeling and Fishing.

Surviving are a mother, Janet Pincione of Austintown and father, James (Teresa) Weeks of Proctor, West Virginia; grandparents, James (Susan) Weeks of Proctor, West Virginia; a brother, Thomas James Weeks of Austintown; two stepbrothers, Braven Carter of Wasilla, Alaska and Taylor Dropps of Proctor West Virginia and a stepsister, Peyton Stewart of Wasilla, Alaska.

Vito was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfred and Antoinette Pincione.

Friends will be received on Monday, October 23 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio.

