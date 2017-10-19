Warren crime activity: Officer said he touched baggie of heroin, man assured him he was safe

Friday, October 13

8:17 a.m. – 1400 block of Moncrest Dr. NW, reported breaking and entering at Summit Academy. The assistant principal told police someone broke in the day before and took a laptop from the office. A student admitted to climbing through a window to open the door for his friend, who he said stole the laptop. Summit Academy was able to get the computer back. The student is responsible for paying to fix damage to the door and window.

4:28 p.m. – Hazelwood Ave. SE and Colonial St. SE, 24-year-old Karen Skeins, arrested on a warrant for petty theft out of Howland.

Monday, October 16

5:00 a.m. – 900 block of Southern Blvd. NW, 26-year-old Meko Howard, arrested and charged with aggravated burglary. Police said Howard broke into a home and hid in a basement closet as officers arrived. An officer found bags of suspected heroin on Howard and grabbed them with his bare hand, according to a police report. When the officer realized what it was, he said, “Oh god, this is heroin” but Howard said reassuringly, “It’s not open though,” the report states. Additional charges could be filed, pending drug lab results.

2:00 p.m. – 1100 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, 33-year-old Casey Carpenter, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police said they found Carpenter overdosed on the floor and revived him with naloxone. Officers found drugs and drug items throughout the room, according to a police report. They learned Carpenter also had a warrant out for his arrest. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and pleaded not guilty to his charges.

3:53 p.m. – Highland Ave. SW and Third St. SW, 32-year-old Noelle Bonini, arrested on warrants and additionally charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police recognized Bonini as having active warrants for her arrest. As they were handcuffing her, they said she dropped a packet of heroin. Officers also found suspected crack in her pocket and crack pipes and a syringe in her backpack. Bonini pleaded not guilty to her charges.

11:58 p.m. – 800 block of Tod Ave. SW, police said two people ran after their car rolled over and crashed into a house. Officers were not able to find them.

Tuesday, October 17

9:54 a.m. – 900 block of Pine Ave. SE, reported theft of copper coils from an air conditioning and heating unit at Sabatine BK Development.

3:22 p.m. – 300 block of North St. NW, reported burglary of a home. The victim said someone broke in overnight and stole some cash.

11:20 p.m. – 2000 block of Vernon Ave. NW, 23-year-old Samantha Tenney, of Cortland, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Police responded to a possible overdose. Officers said Tenney was found unconscious in the bathroom by a family member who said there was a syringe next to her. Tenney admitted to using heroin, police said. She pleaded not guilty.

Wednesday, October 18

5:08 a.m. – 1000 block of W. Market St., police responded to an attempted robbery at Arby’s. An employee said as she was opening the store, a male suspect walked up to her and demanded money. She ran away and called 911. Officers found that someone had tried to break into the restaurant through the drive-thru window. Police were not able to find the suspect.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

