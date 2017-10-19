Youngstown Schools hotline open to community members with concerns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District has created a hotline for families and community members to call in with concerns.

By calling 330-744-8868, you can discuss issues you may have with a representative of the school district. After hours, you will be able to leave a voicemail message.

The information will be entered into the Let’s Talk database, which CEO Krish Mohip monitors to make sure the community’s concerns are being addressed.

After a complaint is entered into the system, a district employee will be assigned to the task and contact the person who raised the concern.

People calling in can also rate and evaluate the responses they receive.

You can also submit concerns online through the Let’s Talk tool on the district’s website. Information may be left anonymously.

