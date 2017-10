Related Coverage Man answering knock at door shot and killed in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men accused of gunning down a man in Youngstown after he answered his door will be staying in jail.

Jesse Stewart, Jr. and James Perry, both 19, had a video arraignment in Youngstown Municipal Court on Friday.

Both are being held on $1 million bond.

They’re charged with aggravated murder and drug possession.

Police say they shot and killed 22-year-old Evan Amos at his S. Lakeview Avenue home on Wednesday night.