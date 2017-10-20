Adair with TD run, Lakeview leads Champion 9-0

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Evan Adair has an early touchdown run as Lakeview leads Champion 9-0 in the first quarter.
Adair scored on a 2-yard run. The Bulldogs defense followed with a safety to make it 9-0.
Lakeview is coming its biggest win of the season, a 35-30 thriller against Poland in our WKBN Game of the Week.
