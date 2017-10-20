Adair with TD run, Lakeview leads Champion 9-0

Adair scored on a 2-yard run

By Published:
Lakeview Bulldogs High School Football - Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Evan Adair has an early touchdown run as Lakeview leads Champion 9-0 in the first quarter.

Adair scored on a 2-yard run. The Bulldogs defense followed with a safety to make it 9-0.

Lakeview is coming its biggest win of the season, a 35-30 thriller against Poland in our WKBN Game of the Week.

Read more: Week nine high school football stories

Champion football schedule | Lakeview football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s