Austintown crime activity: Police arrest woman they say undressed on street

Thursday, October 12

7:33 p.m. – 4700 block of Mahoning Ave., Matthew Beiling, 32, of Youngstown, and Nicole Vrankovich, 33, of Cortland, both charged with drug abuse. Police were called to Bill’s Place for a car in the parking lot. According to the report, police arrived and saw Beiling leave the car, which they said smelled like marijuana. They said he told police he just finished smoking a blunt. Vrankovich, the driver, then exited the car. Police searched the vehicle and said they found a bag of marijuana.



Friday, October 13

2:19 p.m. – Mahoning Ave. and S. Meridian Road, Leonila Adams, 60, arrested and charged with public indecency. According to the report, Youngstown police responded to reports of a woman who was kicked out of the bus station and walking down the street in just a t-shirt with one of her breasts exposed. When police arrived, they found Adams fully clothed and didn’t arrest her. As they pulled away, officers said they saw Adams take off all of her clothes except her shirt and then pull her shirt up so she was fully exposed.

3:12 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue, Melissa Chester, 33, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with drug abuse and possession of drug abuse instruments; Tiffany Palumbo, 32, arrested and charged with drug abuse and possessing drug abuse instruments. Police were called to Walmart for two women in a vehicle in the parking lot suspected of drug activity. According to the report, the women were talking to an elderly couple, who said they were the grandparents of one of the women but were hesitant to help because of her drug addiction. A search showed Chester had a warrant out for her arrest. Police searched the car and said they found needles and heroin.

5:49 p.m. – 200 block of Idaho Road, Austin Vinion, 19, of Youngstown, charged with use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and drug abuse. Police were called to Austintown Intermediate School for possible drug activity. According to the report, police found two men outside a car. Officers searched the car and said they found a bag of marijuana and glass marijuana pipe. Vinion pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Saturday, October 14

5:48 p.m. – 200 block of Roanoke Ave., Thomas Seitz, 51, arrested and charged with OVI and DUI. Police responded to a car versus pedestrian accident. According to the report, police found a woman lying in the street when they arrived. Seitz told police he was “really drunk” and leaving to go get more beer at the gas station when he backed out and hit the woman, who was telling him not to drive. Police arrested Seitz after they said he failed multiple field sobriety tests. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Seitz pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sunday, October 15

1:19 a.m. – Forest Hill Dr. and Oakleigh Ave., Gary Faidley, 30, of Cleveland, arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments. Police stopped the car after a check showed Faidley to have a suspended license. According to the report, officers searched the car and found seven syringes, a metal spoon, and brown rope.

1:31 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Kenya Scarsella, 36, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant. Police were called to Planet Fitness for an argument between a woman and repossession company, claiming she had an outstanding warrant out of Trumbull County. According to the report, Scarsella obliged and told police she had a warrant, which police confirmed with a search.

10:21 p.m. – Mahoning Ave. and Four Mile Run Rd., Anthony Mccormick, 26, of North Jackson, arrested on a warrant. Police stopped McCormick for a traffic violation. A search showed him to have a suspended license and active warrant out of Campbell.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.



