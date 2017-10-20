Board approves new contract for Youngstown State faculty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees approved a new three-year contract for faculty.
The agreement includes:
- Annual salary increases of 2 percent and 2.5 percent
- Minimum salaries increases, $2,800 per rank
- Promotion pay increases, $300
- New salary schedule for summer sessions
Professor of economics and Faculty Union President A.J. Sumell said they’re happy to move past contract negotiations.
“We can better focus on what matters — educating our students, engaging in scholarly research, and enhancing the quality of life in our community.”
Earlier this month, the faculty union overwhelmingly approved the contract.
A fact-finder put together a report in September to negotiate a contract both sides could agree to.