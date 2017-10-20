Board approves new contract for Youngstown State faculty

Related Coverage Hundreds from YSU faculty union show up, vote on contract resolution

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees approved a new three-year contract for faculty.

The agreement includes:

Annual salary increases of 2 percent and 2.5 percent

Minimum salaries increases, $2,800 per rank

Promotion pay increases, $300

New salary schedule for summer sessions

Professor of economics and Faculty Union President A.J. Sumell said they’re happy to move past contract negotiations.

“We can better focus on what matters — educating our students, engaging in scholarly research, and enhancing the quality of life in our community.”

Earlier this month, the faculty union overwhelmingly approved the contract.

A fact-finder put together a report in September to negotiate a contract both sides could agree to.

