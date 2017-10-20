Bonita L. “Bonnie” DiMaiolo Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Bonita L. “Bonnie” DiMaiolo, 75, passed away Friday morning, October 20, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown following a lengthy illness.

Bonnie was born March 21, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Margaret Bednar Toman and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1960 graduate of Ursuline High School and was a loving wife, mother and homemaker.

Mrs. DiMaiolo was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown and was a former member of Holy Name of Jesus Church.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of almost 53 years, Frank J. DiMaiolo, whom she married October 24, 1964; her son, John (Karen) DiMaiolo of Poland; a sister, Donna (Frank) Pittmann of Perrysburg and a nephew, John Pittmann.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road in Youngstown.

