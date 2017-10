WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield leads Howland 7-0 in the second quarter on Nick Crawford’s touchdown run.

Crawford notched an 8-yard TD run in the first quarter.

The Cardinals enter 8-0, coming off a 24-0 win against Youngstown East last Friday night.

Howland beat Canfield 21-0 last year.

