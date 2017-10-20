Christopher J. Thomas Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Christopher J. Thomas, 80, of the city’s west side, passed away late Friday morning, October 20, 2017, at Omni Manor in Youngstown, surrounded by the love of his family.

Christopher was born October 29, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert and Mary Bucci Thomas and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1954 graduate of The Rayen School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy after graduation.

Chris worked for many years for Schimley Excavating, retiring January 1, 1999.

Chris was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where he was an usher for the 4:00 p.m. Saturday Mass. He also served on the parish finance committee and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

Chris enjoyed golf and was very proud of the two holes-in-one he made.

He also thoroughly enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his grandson, of whom he was very proud.

Chris leaves his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth “Betty Jane” Turok Thomas, whom he married February 13, 1960; his daughter, Mary Beth (Robert) Fabian of Austintown; his grandson, Vincent Fabian; five brothers, Larry (Helen) Thomas of Youngstown, Corey (Linda) Thomas of Washington State, Robert, Jr. (Marilyn) Thomas of Howland, Richard (Debbie) Thomas of Howland and Gene (Val) Thomas of Canfield; a sister, Susan (Tom) Davis of Austintown; an aunt, Susie Bucci of Austintown; an uncle, John Pastorie of Austintown; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 22, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 23, at the funeral home and will continue at 11:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Mr. Thomas’ family thanks the staff of Omni Manor for the kindness shown and care given to Chris and his family during his stay.

Chris’ family suggests that anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution, do so by donating to the St. Brendan Church Memorial Fund.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Chris’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 23 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.