COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana slipped past Southern Local 22-18 Friday night to hold onto their playoff hopes. The Clippers trailed 18-15 in the fourth quarter.

The Clippers will travel to East Palestine in week ten to determine the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference title.

Read more: Week nine high school football stories

Southern football schedule | Columbiana football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22