BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – According to dispatchers, a deadly crash involving two tractor-trailer semis happened in Braceville Township Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike mile marker 207, near State Route 5.

Dispatchers said the accident also resulted in a large fuel spill and Hazmat crews were called to the scene.

WKBN 27 First News is sending a crew out to the scene. We will bring you updates online and on air when we have them.