Employees, clients show support for Braking Point owner

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this week, multiple agencies raided Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown but on Friday, people are showing their support for the center and its owner.

Several dozen Braking Point employees and clients say they support Ryan Sheridan. They have been outside the center since about 11 a.m., praying together and holding signs.

His Leetonia home and business were raided by several law enforcement authorities on Wednesday. Agents also raided another home in Austintown and a Columbus-area Braking Point facility.

They are investigating charges that may be related to Medicaid fraud.

The recovery center is no longer permitted to treat Medicaid patients.

Workers say they don’t know what will happen to the Austintown facility but are doing whatever they can for their clients, regardless of who is paying for treatment — even if it’s free.

Hear from some of Braking Point’s employees about the center, raid, and Ryan Sheridan on WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.

