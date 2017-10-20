Fatal traffic accident in Jackson Township sends 2 to hospital

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that shut down part of Mahoning Ave. in Jackson Township late last night.

The crash happened a little after 10 p.m. Saturday, at the corner of Lipkey Rd. and Mahoning Ave.

Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Anthony Pesce from Austintown was driving his SUV on S. Lipkey Rd. when he ran a stop sign as he was turning onto Mahoning Ave. This resulted in him being hit by a box truck going 55 mph.

Pesce was rushed to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, where he later died. Troopers are investigating if he might have been drinking before getting in his SUV.

“There was some evidence inside the vehicle that could have possibly been a factor. So, we’re going to wait until our toxicology comes back and we’re able to confirm that,” Trooper Eric Brown said.

The driver of the box truck was also taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. Troopers expect him to be okay.

A semi-truck was side-swiped by the box truck while trying to avoid the accident. That driver did not go to the hospital.

Troopers say they don’t expect to file any charges in connection with the crash.