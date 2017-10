Related Coverage Grove City crushes Fairview in all-around performance

MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Logan Lutz’ long TD run has Grove City out to a quick 7-0 lead at Meadville.

Lutz scored on a 68-yard jet sweep run on the Eagles’ second play from scrimmage.

Grove City enters undefeated at 8-0, outscoring the competition by more than 34 points per game.

