Reynolds jumps on Hickory bad snap to take lead

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Reynolds leads Hickory 14-13 in the third quarter.

Austin Carrera’s 1-yard TD gave Reynolds a 6-0 lead.

Then, after a fumble recover, the Hornets tied the game on Vincent Tarver’s 13-yard TD run.

Less than a minute into the second half, Hickory took a 13-6 lead when Will Gruber found Hayden Gallagher for a 59-yard TD pass.

But Reynolds gained the lead when it recovered a bad Hickory snap in the end zone and then converted the 2-point conversion.

