Home Depot helps with repairs to Boardman veteran’s house

Home Depot has handled over 33,000 projects to fix veterans' homes in the last six years, including this Boardman home

Michael Willochell, Boardman vet

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Team Depot was working hard on Friday, fixing a veteran’s Boardman home.

Home Depot employees were making some improvements to Michael Willochell’s house. He’s a ten-year Army veteran who spent time fighting the war in Iraq.

For this project, Home Depot partnered with AMVETS to fix the gutters, siding, doors, and landscaping, plus provide some critical weatherization.

“It’s wonderful. We really appreciate it. We’re still in shock about it. We’re grateful, very grateful,” said Dawn Willochell, Michael’s wife.

A Home Depot employee recommended Michael for the project after taking note of his respect and courtesy for an associate while in the store.

The company has handled over 33,000 projects to fix veterans’ homes in the last six years.

Tim Hamilton said Home Depot works to give back to the community.

“Helping our neighbors and helping our vets that have come back and taken care of us out in the field.”

Michael and his father, a Vietnam vet, raised a new American flag outside the home to celebrate the project.

