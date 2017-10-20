Chew tosses 2 TDs; Harding is ahead 42-14

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Raiders took a 42-14 lead over East at the half. Harding averaged 11-yards per offensive play in the first half as the Raiders scored on a pair of pass plays, run plays and special teams plays (punt, kickoff).

Jalen Hooks, a University of Akron commit, caught a 26-yard touchdown from Chris Chew to take the lead at the end of the first quarter. Almost 12-minutes later Hooks once again scored – this time on a punt return which went 38-yards – to close out the first half scoring (42-14)

Scoring Chart

First Quarter

E – Deron Gilbert, 76-yard punt return for TD (E 7-0, 9:50)

H – Kayron Adams, 75-yard kickoff return for TD (T 7-7, 9:37)

E – Ilijah Donley, 52-yard TD catch from Isiah McBride (E 14-7, 8:18)

H – Jalen Hooks 44-yard TD catch from Chris Chew (T 14-14, 6:39)

H – Jalen Hooks, 26-yard TD catch from Chris Chew (H 21-14, 0:37)

Second Quarter

H – Kayron Adams, 30-yard TD run (H 28-14, 5:58)

H – Giovanni Washington, 66-yard TD run (H 35-14, 2:02)

H – Jalen Hooks, 38-yard punt return for TD (H 42-14, 0:39)

Harding will close out their regular season next week against a Canadian team (Football North). East will welcome Hubbard next Friday.

