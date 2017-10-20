James A. Rhodes, Jr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – James A. Rhodes, Jr., 87, of Salem died at 10:20 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017 at his home.

He was born January 21, 1930 in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Clara (Mone) Rhodes.

Jim was a 1948 graduate of Salem High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a dairy farmer for over 40 years.

Upon retirement he worked for Gause Equipment, Lisbon.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church and the volunteer choir.

Jim was an original founding member of the Winona Fire Department where he held the position of Fire Chief and Training Officer. He also served as President and Secretary/Treasurer of the Columbiana County Firefighters Association. He received a 60 year Service Award from the

Winona Fire Department in 2016. Jim was the Dairyman’s Cooperative Sales Association Young Farmer of the Year in 1962. He also served on the board of Milk Marketing Inc.

Survivors include his children, Diane M (Robert) Hughes of Little Rock, Arkansas, James A. (Karen) Rhodes III of Salem, Norma Jean (John) Koch of Cleveland, John P. (Gayle) Rhodes of Salem, Ellen M. (Glenn) Turkelson of Lebanon, Thomas G. Rhodes of Salineville and Earl R. Rhodes of North Canton; seven sisters, Donna Crosser of Lisbon, Helen Benner of Port Orange, Florida, Carna Czatt of Lorain, Mary Swegan of Sebring, Mickey Brandt of Winona, Jacque Iler of Salem and Sharlene Brown of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

His wife, Jean K. (Sratford) Rhodes of 62 years, whom he married June 16, 1951 preceded him on December 11, 2013. His parents, James A. and Clara Rhodes, Sr. and his sisters, Glenda Berg, Sherry Lyons, Donna Lou Murphy and Betty Bartels also preceded him in death.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home and on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the funeral home from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be at Woodsdale Cemetery with military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Winona Fire Department, PO Box 154, Winona, Ohio 44493.

Condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

