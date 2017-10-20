Jones kick return TD sparks Girard to early 27-7 lead

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard leads LaBrae 27-7 in the second quarter, sparked by Jimmy Jones opening kickoff touchdown and three Mark Waid TDs.
Jones’ 82-yard kickoff return TD came just 13 second into the game.
Later in the first, Mark Waid found Morgan Clardy on an 8-yard TD pass to make it 13-0 Indians. Waid followed with a 1-yard TD run for a 19-0 lead.
LaBrae got on the board on Kent Wolford’s 6-yard TD pass to Tyler Stephens to make it 19-7.
But Girard answered with a Waid 16-yard TD run.
Girard enters 8-0 and is coming off a 60-point win against Newton Falls.
