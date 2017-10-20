Jury in Nasser Hamad murder case visits Howland crime scene

Testimony for the Trumbull County murder case starts Monday morning

By Published: Updated:
Nasser Hamad was joined by two additional attorneys at the defense table -- Robert Dixon and David Doughten, both criminal defense attorneys from Cleveland.

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The jury is ready to hear the murder case of Nasser Hamad, who is charged with killing two people and injuring three in a shooting outside of his Howland home in February.

On Friday, jurors got a look at the crime scene and the van involved in the crime. The 12 jurors and four alternates were seated Thursday.

Hamad said he shot the five in self-defense but prosecutors say he coaxed the victims to come to his home when an ongoing fight on Facebook turned physical.

Testimony starts Monday morning.

Hamad could get the death penalty if the jury finds him guilty.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s