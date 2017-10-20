Mariana Kloes Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (Formerly New Middletown, Ohio) – Services will be held on Tuesday, October 24, at 11:00 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown for Mariana Kloes, 92, formerly of New Middletown, who passed away Friday evening, October 20, 2017.

Mariana was born October 25, 1924, in New Middletown, a daughter of Harry E. and Eva Faust Schaade.

She lived in the area her whole life and worked at General Fireproofing for five years before becoming a homemaker.

She was a life long member of the Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.

Mariana married Albert O. Kloes on January 6, 1951 and he passed away on June 16, 2010.

She leaves two sons Don (Sally) Kloes of Boardman and Randy (Paulette) Kloes of Traverse City, Michigan; one daughter, Margie (Bill) Hoffmaster of Salem; six grandchildren, Ryan Hoffmaster, Matthew Kloes, Kelsey Kloes, Lauren Hoffmaster, Ashley Kloes and A.J. Kloes and five great-grandchildren.

Mariana was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Roy and Harry W. Schaade.

Friends may call at the church one hour before the service on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Mariana’s name can be made to the Zion Church Building Fund at 10857 Main Street in New Middletown, Ohio, 44442.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown. To send condolences visit www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.