Mercer County DA to speak out on 17 criminal charges he’s facing

BUTLER, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson is planning a Friday afternoon press conference about the charges he’s facing — 17 misdemeanors altogether.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General and State Police say Karson violated drug laws and interfered in a case with a woman he was involved with romantically.

Full criminal complaint

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a statement on the case:

Yesterday the 40th statewide investigating grand jury returned a presentment and, as a result, criminal misdemeanor charges were filed against Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson.

The details of this investigation are disturbing and revealed that Karson intentionally obstructed the administration of law through breaches of his official duties, interfered with the rights of others through abuse of power vested in his office and hindered the apprehension and prosecution of a paramour.

No one is above the law – whether it’s a drug dealer on the street corner or an elected public official.”