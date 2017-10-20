Mercer County DA to speak out on 17 criminal charges he’s facing

Miles Karson's preliminary hearing is set for December 18

By Published: Updated:
As of Thursday, charges have been officially filed against District Attorney Miles Karson.

BUTLER, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson is planning a Friday afternoon press conference about the charges he’s facing — 17 misdemeanors altogether.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General and State Police say Karson violated drug laws and interfered in a case with a woman he was involved with romantically.

Full criminal complaint

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a statement on the case:

Yesterday the 40th statewide investigating grand jury returned a presentment and, as a result, criminal misdemeanor charges were filed against Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson.

The details of this investigation are disturbing and revealed that Karson intentionally obstructed the administration of law through breaches of his official duties, interfered with the rights of others through abuse of power vested in his office and hindered the apprehension and prosecution of a paramour.

No one is above the law – whether it’s a drug dealer on the street corner or an elected public official.”

Karson’s preliminary hearing is set for December 18.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s