Mildred F. Frederick Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Mildred F. Frederick, age 97, of Girard, passed away on Friday, October 20, 2017.

Born June 10, 1920 in Youngstown; she was the daughter of Herman and Emma (Krohn) Zander.

She was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard.

She wintered in Florida for many years and enjoyed traveling to various places. She loved to host family dinners and having her family home for the holidays.

Survivors include her children, Joseph (Charlotte) Frederick of Delaware, Karen Loychik of Austintown and Bryon (Debra) Frederick of Vienna; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Corsale and two brothers, Junior and Bud Zander.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam on December 10, 2001.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Green Haven Memorial Gardens Chapel.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

