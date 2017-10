LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Palestine Bulldogs remained perfect in the newly-formed Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference with a 55-28 victory over Lisbon Friday night.

The Bulldogs moved to 6-0 in conference play and will take on Columbiana in week ten, who is also 6-0 in conference play.

