YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney Senior Quarterback Antonio Page was named Player of the Game for his play in the Cardinals 49-21 win over Ursuline in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week on FOX Youngstown in week nine of the 2017 high school football regular season.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing and Pizza Joe’s.

Page rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. He also completed 5-9 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.