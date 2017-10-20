Police: Man using bill on fishing line to steal from area car washes

Officers in Austintown and Boardman are asking anyone with information to call them

Car wash change thief in Boardman, Austintown
Credit: Austintown police

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a man who they say is stealing change from area car washes.

The man used a $20 bill attached to a fishing line to get hundreds of dollars in change from the machines, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s or 60s. Police say he is heavy-set, balding, and wears glasses.

They say he was driving an early to mid 2000s blue Dodge Grand Caravan.

Officers say he hit car washes in Boardman, Austintown, and Geneva and may also be stealing from car washes in Illinois and Indiana.

If you know who this person is or have any information on the case, please call Boardman Police Det. Richard Romeo at 330-729-4144 or Austintown Police Det. Shawn Hevener at 330-270-5111. You can also submit a tip by messaging Austintown police on Facebook.

