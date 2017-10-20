Robert James Procner Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Robert James Procner, 75, passed away Friday morning, October 20, 2017, at his home following a brief illness.

Robert was born August 16, 1942, in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Walter and Agnes Gander Procner and came to this area in the early 1970s, moving to Girard in 1978.

He was a 1960 graduate of Lakeview High School in Pennsylvania and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Leary during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Mr. Procner worked at Panelmatic in Boardman as an electrical wireman and CAD draftsman for 16 years and later worked at Belcan Engineering in Solon as an electrical wireman, retiring in the early 2000s.

Bob loved to golf with his children and visit Mountaineer Casino and Resort in West Virginia and he enjoyed yardwork and gardening. Mr. Procner also enjoyed greeting the day each morning on his front porch with his coffee and cigarettes but his greatest joy came from the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he adored.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 39 years, Colleen Penza Procner, whom he married March 2, 1978; his daughter, Roberta (Shawn) Cope of Stow; two sons, Mitchell (Jennifer) Procner of Niles and Stephen (Jessica) Procner of Vermilion; five grandchildren, Ella and Hali Cope, Areiella, Annabelle and Azekial Procner; two step-grandchildren, Rayne and Isabella Johnson; two sisters, Barbara Armstrong and Rose Richael, both of Stoneboro, Pennsylvania and a brother, Dave Procner of Stoneboro.

An infant son, Chad Joseph Procner, preceded him in death.

Per Mr. Procner’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Robert’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Akron Children’s Hospital, 214 W Bowery Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 or to the Ronald McDonald House of Akron, 245 Locust Street, Akron, Ohio, 44302.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S State Street, Girard.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Robert’s family.