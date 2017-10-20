Rosemarie V. Hack Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Rosemarie V. Hack, 80, of the city’s west side, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully early Friday afternoon, October 20, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center with her family and friends by her side, going home to be with her Lord and Savior.

Rosemarie was born April 14, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Sarah Smith Cupp and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1955 graduate of South High School and married the love of her life, William H. Hack, Sr.

Rosemarie worked as a nurse’s aide for St. Elizabeth Health Center in the pediatric department until she realized her calling was to be a nurse and she attended Choffin Career Center, becoming an LPN. She then worked in the St. E’s intermediate medical department until her retirement in 2002.

Mrs. Hack was a member of One Spirit Family Christian Church in Boardman.

Rosemarie is survived by her husband William, whom she married in 1955 and again on August 25, 2007; three sons, William (Bobbie) Hack of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Matthew Hack of Tomball, Texas and Thomas (Lynne) Hack of Columbus; four daughters, Jeanmarie Bender of Youngstown, Theresa (James) Moon of Youngstown, Christine Hack of Youngstown and Rosemarie Hack-Greene of Youngstown; three brothers, John Cupp of Tennessee, Frank Cupp of Ohio and William Cupp of Youngstown; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and special friends, Denise and Lester McMurry and their son, Sean.

A grandson, Steven Bender; a great-grandson, Michael Nicholas Dama and a son-in-law, Thomas Bender, preceded Rosemarie in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 23, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call on Tuesday, October 24, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Don Monaco officiating.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Rosemarie’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 23 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.